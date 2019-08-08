Trish Stratus Explains Why She Had To Come Back For A Match With Charlotte Flair

In an interview with The Toronto Sun, Trish Stratus explain why she felt like she had to come back for one last match with Charlotte Flair even though she’s been mostly retired from wrestling since 2006, outside of a couple of one-off matches. Here are highlights:

On why she came back for the match with Flair: “As you get older, you decide this is it. I don’t need to keep coming back. I’ve had my ride. But this scenario was so special. To face a superstar like Charlotte Flair at this point of my life. In Toronto. At the second biggest pay-per-view of the year (WrestleMania is first). What could be more right? To face the greatest of her generation — and it’s been argued that I was the greatest of my generation — it’s a pretty unique matchup. Everything is aligning for this and with my age — how much longer can I do this or want to do this? This is the perfect time to do it.”

On being told by female wrestlers they wanted to be a wrestler because of her: “It’s humbling and gratifying to hear (that) all your hard work touched someone. I didn’t want to be a wrestler when I grew up. I grew up on Miss Elizabeth. That’s who the women in wrestling were. I wanted to be a doctor. Now little kids come up to me and say, ‘When I grow up, I want to be wrestler.’ It’s pretty crazy to hear that.”

On returning to singles action at the site of her retirement match: “There’s a lot of buzz about the event, about my match. Personally, I had to dig deep to find my inner-Trish Stratus again. I had to do that. I’m a mom now. ‘I’m a bad-ass mom,’ I keep telling myself. I had to find that inner fire in me. You think, ‘Can I do it? Am I able to do it?’ I watch the tapes (of training) and I see it coming together. It’s like my brain is two steps behind my body, but then your body surprises you. And you think, ‘Holy smokes, after two kids and all these years, I can still do this.’ Sometimes I don’t know how I’m doing all of this. Being a mom, running a business, it takes crazy time-management. Now you throw in training and preparing for this. It’s been a lot. But it’s been fun. I feel like I’m doing this for the moms out there. For every mom, maybe, who’s lost themselves. I had to find that bad-ass wrestler inside of me. It took some time to get there.”