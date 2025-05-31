Trish Stratus’ Pick For Her Favorite Match Has Changed After Her Most Recent Run

In an interview with Hot 97.5 (via Fightful), Trish Stratus spoke about her original pick for her favorite match in her career and why that’s changed since then. Her original pick was her match with Lita back in 2004, which main evented RAW.

She said: “So for many years, my go-to answer was just the main event with Lita. For so many reasons, obviously, what it meant for me to do that moment at that time period, was obviously epic. Doing it with my bestie was obviously a moment. What it’s meant for today, like looking back, and we had no idea, by the way, when we were doing it, what it would turn into, or how we’d be still talking about it [or that it] began the sort of the foundation of what was to be built. But since then, I had a chance to go back and dabble a little bit. I had a little certain Steel Cage Match with Becky Lynch.“