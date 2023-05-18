Trish Stratus Gets Key To City of Niagara Falls

Trish Stratus was honored with the key to Niagara Falls earlier this week. Stratus posted to her Twitter account to note that she was unable to make it to Raw this week as she was given the key to the city, as you can see below.

Stratus posted:

Sorry I couldn’t make #WWERaw folks was doing Big Time things like getting the Key to the City of Niagara Falls .. home of Canada’s Got Talent where I watched my #GoldenBuzzer pick WIN! #Thriving #BigtTimeTrish. Did I miss anything from Monday?