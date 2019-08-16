WWE News: Trish Stratus Gives WWE Network Pick of the Week, Corey Graves Feels Violated By Big E, U.S. Women’s National Team Poses With WWE Title

– This week’s WWE Network pick of the week comes from Trish Stratus, who recommends her match with Charlotte Flair from this year’s Summerslam.

– In a post on Instagram, Corey Graves called Big E an “HR nightmare” after E got a little too close to him at Smackdown this past Tuesday. In the video, you can see E pulling down his straps. As he does this, he says: “I want you! I want you right now. We can do this the easy way, or the hard way, Graves! I want you! I gots to have you!”

– The U.S. Women’s National Team have received their custom WWE championship which they took photos with. You can see those photos below.