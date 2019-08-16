wrestling / News
WWE News: Trish Stratus Gives WWE Network Pick of the Week, Corey Graves Feels Violated By Big E, U.S. Women’s National Team Poses With WWE Title
– This week’s WWE Network pick of the week comes from Trish Stratus, who recommends her match with Charlotte Flair from this year’s Summerslam.
– In a post on Instagram, Corey Graves called Big E an “HR nightmare” after E got a little too close to him at Smackdown this past Tuesday. In the video, you can see E pulling down his straps. As he does this, he says: “I want you! I want you right now. We can do this the easy way, or the hard way, Graves! I want you! I gots to have you!”
– The U.S. Women’s National Team have received their custom WWE championship which they took photos with. You can see those photos below.
The U.S. Women’s National Team members are no strangers to titles, and they recently added a custom WWE #WomensChampionship to the collection! https://t.co/YQjWqCNJuM @USWNT @CarliLloyd @julieertz @ALLIE_LONG #OneNationOneTeam
