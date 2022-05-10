Trish Stratus Would ‘Gladly’ Accept a Role as GM in WWE

Trish Stratus’ in-ring days may be over for now, but she says she would “gladly” return for a GM role in WWE. Stratus spoke at the For Love of Wrestling convention during a Q&A about the possibility of making a return to WWE in some role, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what could bring her back to WWE TV: “Do I want to be GM? I would gladly accept that role. I always think — like I said, to go back, it has to be something challenging, something different, something different for you guys. You know, you just don’t wanna see me being a babyface, kicking butt, winning championships, boring, right guys?”

On if Lita’s return gave her the urge to do the same: “Yeah, to be honest, it did. I was lucky, a couple of weeks later… the live event was so much fun because it was just after that and I got a chance to go back and it was in Toronto and in another town near me at home so I just drove in, took my kids and yeah, you get in there, you feel the energy of the crowd, you do some promos, you do some slapping and it’s just like, oh, it’s such — it’s good”.