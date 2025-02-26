wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Announced For International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2025
February 26, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that during today’s episode of Busted Open Radio, it was announced that Trish Stratus will be the first inductee in to the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The ceremony happens on October 12 in Albany, New York. The Hall of Fame and Museum is located at the MVP Arena in Albany.
