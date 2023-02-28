wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Helps Becky Lynch & Lita Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On Raw
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
Trish Stratus returned to WWE TV on Raw, helping Becky Lynch & Lita capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Lynch and Lita defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on tonight’s show to win the titles after Stratus came out and took out Bayley, keeping her from interfering in the match. Lynch put SKY in an armbar as Lita hit a top-rope moonsault on Kai to capture the titles.
Lita and Lynch are both in their first reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, ending SKY and Kai’s second reign at 114 days. The Damage CTRL members won the titles from Alexa Bliss and Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, 2022.
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Says CM Punk Is Not A Cancer, Says He’s A Teacher and Supporter
- Jim Ross On Why He Dislikes Using Race In Storylines, Johnny Ace Angling For His Talent Relations Job In 2003
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals What WWE’s Plans Were For Him
- Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week