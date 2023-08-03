Trish Stratus Says She Doesn’t Have Homefield Advantage Against Becky Lynch, Insults Adam Pearce

As previously reported, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will have a match on WWE RAW a week from Monday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. When announcing the match on Monday, Adam Pearce noted that Stratus will have homefield advantage. In a post on Twitter, Stratus disagreed with this and noted that just because she’s from Canada doesn’t mean she is from Winnipeg.

She wrote: “Checking to see if I’m even available on the 14th… And @ScrapDaddyAP, Winnipeg is NOT a home field advantage. I’m from Toronto, you idiot.”