Trish Stratus Reveals Her Initial Reaction To Feud With Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus talked about her feud with Becky Lynch and how it kicked off in a recent interview. Lynch and Stratus fought throughout the last several mo months, culminating in their match at WWE Payback that Lynch won. Stratus talked about the feud on GAW TV, noting that she was in from the beginning.

“WWE came to Canada [in March 2022],” Stratus said (per Wrestling Inc). “They asked me to host the Canadian shows, and I knew I’d be interacting with her on those shows. So we just started a little something-something online, a little Twitter war, so to speak. And I remember people were raving about it, ‘Oh, this is so exciting.’

She continued, “There’s always those dream matches and fantasy match-ups and stuff, and I don’t think anyone put Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch together, right? … And then when started doing that, people were like, ‘Oh my god, this is a dream match. Best of this gen, best of that gen.’ And people were interested.”