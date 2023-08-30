Trish Stratus Comments On The Length of Her Feud With Becky Lynch

In an interview with the New York Post, Trish Stratus addressed complaints that her feud with Becky Lynch has run too long, as their story began just before Wrestlemania. Stratus originally teamed with Lynch then turned on her after Wrestlemania. They will face each other in a cage match at Payback on Saturday. Here are highlights:

On how the women’s division is different now: “There were a lot of elements I didn’t have back in the day. The obvious things are the opportunities to be in a cage match or a ladder match or go to Saudi Arabia. There are obvious things like whoo, bucket list, let’s do this. Only because of what they signify knowing we laid this founding establishing that the women are a viable part of this product [during my era]. However, we still didn’t get the cage matches. We still did get the ladder matches.”

On the length of her feud with Lynch: “I didn’t expect to be sipping lemonade for six months straight. Me coming here, I’m gonna prove myself when I beat Becky Lynch, arguably the best of this generation. I kind of feel like I did that in May. I’m kind of like, if Becky wasn’t so obsessed with me I feel like we could have cut this feud a long time ago and I could have gone on to do other things in this current women’s division, which is so intriguing to me. I know things were kind of lost, like ‘Oh this is running on and it’s dragging.’ Whatever. Sure we all feel like that. I’m sure people thought The Usos’ [Bloodline] story was dragging as well, but boy did they deliver at WrestleMania. To me, it’s when we get in the cage and people are committed to what we can do and what this generational face-off means, this unique opportunity to showcase what we can do, I’m pretty excited about it.”

On if she will stick around after Payback: “Not everyone has said, ‘Thank you Trish’ yet, right? So I got some work to do.”