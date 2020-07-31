wrestling / News
WWE News: Trish Stratus and Lita Sign Action Figures For Sasha Banks & Bayley, Full SummerSlam 1996 Main Event
– Trish Stratus and Lita acted as proper role models and signed a new action figure two-pack for Sasha Banks and Bayley. Stratus posted to Twitter with a picture of the Trish/Lita two-pack, signed “From your role models.” You can see the post below:
Thanks for your order @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE… and you’re welcome.
If you guys haven’t grabbed your greatest tag team pack yet, you can get one here: https://t.co/uxirxh0UEZ pic.twitter.com/dB2Rw1GjuI
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) July 30, 2020
– WWE posted the full main event from SummerSlam 1996, featuring Shawn Michaels defending the WWF Championship against Vader:
