WWE News: Trish Stratus and Lita Sign Action Figures For Sasha Banks & Bayley, Full SummerSlam 1996 Main Event

July 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Trish Stratus and Lita acted as proper role models and signed a new action figure two-pack for Sasha Banks and Bayley. Stratus posted to Twitter with a picture of the Trish/Lita two-pack, signed “From your role models.” You can see the post below:

– WWE posted the full main event from SummerSlam 1996, featuring Shawn Michaels defending the WWF Championship against Vader:

