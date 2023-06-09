wrestling / News

Trish Stratus Mocked Lita and Becky Lynch on National Best Friends Day

June 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Night of Champions Trish Stratus Image Credit: WWE, BT Sport

Yesterday was National Best Friends Day for those who celebrate, and Trish Stratus used the occasion to mock Becky Lynch and Lita. She posted a video with photos of the three set to the Friends theme song. At the end of the video, it shows photos of Trish attacking Becky. She then says that no one is going to steal her spotlight.

Trish Stratus, Joseph Lee

