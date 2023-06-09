wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Mocked Lita and Becky Lynch on National Best Friends Day
June 9, 2023
Yesterday was National Best Friends Day for those who celebrate, and Trish Stratus used the occasion to mock Becky Lynch and Lita. She posted a video with photos of the three set to the Friends theme song. At the end of the video, it shows photos of Trish attacking Becky. She then says that no one is going to steal her spotlight.
Happy #NationalBestFriendDay pic.twitter.com/W2XBAX8HWe
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) June 8, 2023
