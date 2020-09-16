wrestling / News
WWE News: Trish Stratus & More Set For This Week’s The Bump, Canvas 2 Canvas Hits WWE YouTube Milestone
– WWE has announced their guests for this week’s The Bump including Trish Stratus and more. As you can see below, Stratus, Mickie James, WALTER, and HGTV’s “Property Brothers” will be on tomorrow’s show which airs at 10 AM ET:
Joining @trishstratuscom will be longtime rival (in the #LongestRivalryEver, to be exact) @MickieJames! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/GOOxoNYtCu
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 15, 2020
Ahead of @NXTUK's relaunch this Thursday, we're chatting with #NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/W3Ldtf47Yk
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 15, 2020
– Rob Schamberger has revealed on Twitter that Canvas 2 Canvas is now the longest-running show on WWE’s YouTube channel. The series ran on Sundays until this week but now runs on Mondays.
Schamberger noted on Twitter that Canvas 2 Canvas is the longest-running show on WWE’s YouTube channel, and is now airing on Mondays. He noted noted in another recent tweet that the following Superstars and Hall of Famers will be featured in upcoming episodes – Edge on September 21, Chyna on September 28, Select Series Wave 11 on October 2 through 5, Rhea Ripley on October 12, Shawn Michaels on October 19, Randy Savage on October 26, and the Select Series Halloween Edition on October 30 – November 2.
The making of my painting of @shirai_io is the focus of today’s @WWE #Canvas2Canvas! C2C, the longest-running original show on WWE’s YouTube channel has moved to Monday’s, starting today! https://t.co/abY4NlUCiD
— Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) September 14, 2020
