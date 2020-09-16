WWE News: Trish Stratus & More Set For This Week’s The Bump, Canvas 2 Canvas Hits WWE YouTube Milestone

– WWE has announced their guests for this week’s The Bump including Trish Stratus and more. As you can see below, Stratus, Mickie James, WALTER, and HGTV’s “Property Brothers” will be on tomorrow’s show which airs at 10 AM ET:

– Rob Schamberger has revealed on Twitter that Canvas 2 Canvas is now the longest-running show on WWE’s YouTube channel. The series ran on Sundays until this week but now runs on Mondays.

