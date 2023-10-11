wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Names Her Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
October 11, 2023 | Posted by
Trish Stratus has answered the age-old question of who should be on wrestling’s Mt. Rushmore. Stratus was asked the question during a panel at Big Texas Comic Con and, while saying it’s a hard question to answer, did list her four names that would be on the metaphorical mountain.
“I’m gonna put The Rock on there,” Stratus said (per Wrestling Inc). “This is a tough question, and sometimes my answers change … So I’m gonna say The Rock. I’m going to put ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on there. I’m going to put Alundra Blayze on there. And I’m gonna put Lita on there.”
