Trish Stratus Reflects On Celebrating 25th Year In Wrestling This Year

Trish Stratus will celebrate her 25th anniversary in wrestling this year, and she recently reflected on her time in the business. The WWE Hall of Famer made her WWE TV debut in March of 2000 and she spoke about her time in the business in an appearance on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On celebrating her anniversary this year: “It doesn’t sink in that it’s been 25 years since I debuted… If we hadn’t fought hard for the storylines and the longer matches… We may not have been in the place where we’re in now. We had to fight for that back then.”

On talent pitching matches with her and Lita during her appearances over the last several years: “Me and Lita were like ‘Whoah, we’ve really made an impact.'”