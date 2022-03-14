wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Weighs In On the Possibility Of One More Championship Run
March 14, 2022 | Posted by
Trish Stratus says she’d potentially be up for making one last title run, if the opponent was right. The WWE Hall of Famer recently did a virtual signing for Highspots and, when answering questions, was asked about the potential of a final title run and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
On one more title run: “Hell yeah. The timing? Maybe it was if the opponent was perfect.”
On if she was jealous of Lita making her return earlier this year: “No, I’m excited and supportive. She did amazing and tore it up. She represented us.”
On the idea of a tag team run with Lita: “I will take it into consideration and we will watch and see, I suppose. Who knows.”
