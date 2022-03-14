Trish Stratus Weighs In On the Possibility Of One More Championship Run

Trish Stratus says she’d potentially be up for making one last title run, if the opponent was right. The WWE Hall of Famer recently did a virtual signing for Highspots and, when answering questions, was asked about the potential of a final title run and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On one more title run: “Hell yeah. The timing? Maybe it was if the opponent was perfect.”

On if she was jealous of Lita making her return earlier this year: “No, I’m excited and supportive. She did amazing and tore it up. She represented us.”

On the idea of a tag team run with Lita: “I will take it into consideration and we will watch and see, I suppose. Who knows.”