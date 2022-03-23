Trish Stratus On a Potential In-Ring Return, If She’ll Be at WrestleMania 38

Trish Stratus recently discussed a potential return to the ring and whether she’ll be at WrestleMania 38. The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with Jay Brody from The B Team on 102.1 The Edge in Toronto, and you can see some highlights below (transcript per Wrestling Inc):

On a potential return to the ring: “I have always said, and this is upon retirement, ‘Will you come back, would you ever step back?’ I said if it’s a challenge for me, if it’s fun, it’s got to be fun for me. It’s gotta offer the fans, I mean it’s all about what you can bring to the fans, right? So, am I bringing you something that’s entertaining, is it interesting, is it different?

“Also, am I, I don’t want to say elevating another superstar, but am I doing something with someone new that you’ve never seen before? Am I doing something that will leave an impact on their trajectory perhaps, but also bring something for the fans? That was my return with Charlotte, that checked all the boxes for me. Like ‘okay, let’s do this.’ So I feel like if all those boxes are checked, I mean there could be some Stratusfaction that could ensue.”

On who she would want to face if she returned: “Well, I mean after the disrespect that Becky Lynch showed to my friend, WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, probably her. Only because the opportunity could seem like a possibility. Two, you know, if she happens to be at this live event [that Stratus is hosting in Canada] and she runs her mouth, you know, I am not doing yoga with her.”

On if she’ll be at WrestleMania 38: “I don’t know. Listen, I always say I bring the boots with me everywhere I go. Because I’ve learned. It’s like you guys, would you always bring your mics, if you never know there might be a random interview, got to have them handy, I’m assuming. I am going to, of course, I will bring my boots. Because you just never know.”