Trish Stratus Weighs In On Potentially Sticking With WWE After WrestleMania

Trish Stratus is set to compete in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39, and she recently weighed in on potentially extending her stay beyond that show. Stratus is teaming with Becky Lynch and Lita against Damage CTRL at the PPV, and she was assked by SHAK Wrestling during an interview about the possibility of continuing beyond the April 1st and 2nd event.

“Let’s get to WrestleMania. Let’s see what’s going to happen,” Stratus said about potentially staying around longer (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m a judge on ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ as you know and my businesses and my baby … There’s all these things to consider. It’s a different — I have to go train, you know, at nighttime … I can’t do this as a full-time job right now because there are other jobs as well. But, I mean, let’s get to WrestleMania and see what happens.”

Stratus made her return to WWE TV in February, helping Lita and Lynch win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.