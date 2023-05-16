Trish Stratus On Her Social Media Feud With Becky Lynch, Enjoys Trolling People

Trish Stratus has been active on social media as a heel since she turned on Becky Lynch, and she talked about being able to use the platforms to continue feuds. Stratus was on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and talked about her use of social media and being able to use the often-criticized platform for a positive. You can check out the highlights below:

On interacting with people on social media as a heel: “[joking] I read every single comment… I mean no, I don’t. I don’t have time. I do a cruise around, sure. I mean, because I have to find the good ones to troll, you know? I’m having [fun]. Let’s just say this. Some said to me, they’re like, ‘You are having a master class on how go on social media right now as a bad guy.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? We did not have social media back in the day.’ So this is a new aspect of the business that I wasn’t able to play with, so boy am I having fun. Yes, I am.”

On wishing she had social media back in the day to further storylines: “Exactly. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I would have been fine with my one-minute match if I had to go on social media and create a little narrative for goodness sakes,’ you know? I saw it when Becky and I were exchanging back in the day. And even Bailey and I, we were exchanging as we knew were gonna confronting each other at the Toronto live events. And so it was a whole thing. There was buzz and people were buzzing about it, and there was hashtags and there was whatever.”

“‘Thank you Trish’ was trending like the other day, I wasn’t even on TV on Monday, you know what I mean? I was in the Times Square, on billboards obviously, and then the Leafs fans were thanking me as well, so it is everywhere. But yeah, thanks to social media you can perpetuate things and it’s pretty cool.”

