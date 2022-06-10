Trish Stratus On What She Thinks Was the Turning Point For Women’s Wrestling In WWE

Trish Stratus recently weighed in on when women’s wrestling turned the corner in WWE. Stratus was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio and talked about the moment when Victoria nailed her with a chairshot to the head during their feud in 2022, saying it marked a change in how people were talking about women’s wrestling within the company.

“Someone talked about the chair shot that Victoria and I did,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “And it was like the chair shot like one simple chair shot and there were meetings about it, there were people discussing. I feel like that was the deal, we were kind of turning the corner.”

Stratus and Victoria are both WWE Hall of Famers and were part of the first “women’s revolution” in the company.