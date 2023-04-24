Trish Stratus On Why She Chose Now To Return To WWE

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Trish Stratus spoke about her recent return to WWE after retiring and why she decided to come back now. She competed at Wrestlemania and later turned heel on Becky Lynch and Lita.

She said: “I’m constantly proving myself to myself. And when I got the call to do WrestleMania, that was fun. It was fun to be in that capacity to do it at that level and at that stage. I’m all about layers and it was like, I hadn’t dipped into this territory again, you know, for a long time. And it was like, can I do this? And when I did it, I loved it. To be able to go back to this capacity, it felt like it’s fun and it’s a good story. I think it’s interesting. I always say whenever I went back, it has to check a few boxes. Like, is it interesting? Is it challenging for myself? Will the fans be intrigued by it? Will it tell something different than we’ve told before, a story that’s different than we’ve told before?“