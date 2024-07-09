Trish Stratus Weighs In On WWE’s Creative Process Under Triple H

Trish Stratus appeared at WWE Money in the Bank, and she recently spoke about the creative process under Triple H. Stratus spoke with Inside the Ropes and said that for her at least, the creative process was largely the same as under the previous regime.

“I don’t know, I think as a mature talent, one that’s been around for a long time like me, the creative process was quite the same,” Stratus said (per Fightful). “It was sort of about pitching the ideas, speaking about what we thought and I was able to execute sort of the timeline that I thought would be great and that I knew that I wanted to deliver and we were all on the same page with things. I was on the same page with Vince storyline-wise except for that he didn’t want me to come back, he just thinks baby face, they’re never going to boo you. I’m like, ‘Yeah, they are.’”

She continued, “I think the process sort of seemed the same. There was a little bit changing of the guard that happened like wait, who do we talk to? That was a bit of a confusing time but besides that, it’s about how you handle your business I guess in a way. You talk to your writers, you figure out the storyline, you find the best way to execute it, and I found that it was pretty seamless for me.”