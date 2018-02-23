Trish Stratus Says Paige’s Injury Is a Shame, Lilian Garcia Praises Paige’s Attitude

– Trish Stratus and Lilian Garcia discussed Paige’s injury in the latest episode of Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast. The two discussed the injury that has reportedly forced Paige into retirement and the WWE star’s attitude since the injury happened. Highlights are below:

Stratus on Paige’s injury: “It’s a shame, but it goes with the territory, right? It is something that we go in and there is a risk that we take, and you put your body on the line every night. That is why it is so amazing to me. Only a handful of people do what we do and only a handful of people can do what we do because you think of these people out there, we go out there willing to risk injury to entertain you guys, it’s pretty crazy. When it happens it happens. It is unfortunate, but it goes with the territory though. You have to be aware of that as a superstar going in.”

Stratus on Paige’s future in WWE: “Hopefully WWE will utilize Paige in other ways now. It’s just, to have someone so passionate about the business and so in love with the business, I don’t know what to say, I kind of want to hug her now.”

Garcia on Paige maintaining a positive outlook: “Her attitude is so great. She’s just been like, ‘You know what? They are still going to use me. I am still going to do other things.’ I love that. I told her that through a text that I am not going to say I am sorry because I have learned that these things sometime end up showing up their real colors later as blessings. I just hope you can find your blessing in this.”