Trish Stratus On A Possible Dream Match With Sasha Banks

In an interview with WWE Now (via Wrestling Inc), Trish Stratus spoke about interacting with Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble and Banks saying that Trish is her dream opponent.

She said: ““You know what? We had that moment in the Rumble. Didn’t really think that much about it, this moment is going to happen, there’s lots of people in there. And this moment was like, ‘Wow!’ The chemistry, you felt the chemistry and sometimes you just have that ‘je ne sais quoi,’ that’s French, you guys. [Laughs] … Sometimes you get in there with somebody you don’t know, ‘when so-and-so and I get in the ring, it’s just that thing,’ right? I felt it, oh man, it was delicious to me. Even when I do appearances, that’s all they say, people just want to see it. So, I don’t know, it would be like ‘legit stratusfaction.’”