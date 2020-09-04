Trish Stratus Praises Liv Morgan, Says She’s a Big Fan

Trish Stratus is on record as being a big fan of Liv Morgan, as she noted on Twitter today. Morgan tagged in the midst of a a series of posts commenting on a match she had on a 2015 WWE episode of NXT against Eva Marie where she was listed as a “local competitor.”

When a fan noted the commentary that described Morgan as having “shades of Trish Stratus” for her limbo-like avoidance of a clothesline, Morgan retweeted it and tagged Stratus, who shared her thoughts after a fan said “Trish would definitely be proud” as you can see below:

“I am – everything [Morgan] does makes me proud, I’m a big fan. Watch her – she’s a huge asset to the women’s division.”

Who remembers this ? pic.twitter.com/A4LqgVNdgy — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 4, 2020

That local competitor must have been something, huh? I hear people love to watch her 😉 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 4, 2020

I was legit straight out of jersey in that photo.

I wouldn't let the glam squad do my makeup.

I wore Air Jordan 7's 'Marvin the Martian'.

I only knew how to be myself.

Anxiety through the roof because until that time, I never viewed myself as a "performer". — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 4, 2020