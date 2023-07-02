Trish Stratus on How She Prepared For WWE Money in the Bank

During an interview with The Bump earlier this week (via Wrestling Inc), Trish Stratus spoke about how she prepared for her first Money in the Bank ladder match. Trish was one of six women in the match, which happened in London earlier today. IYO SKY eventually won the briefcase.

Trish said: “I’m excited for this opportunity, of course, the outcome. Getting the contract and possibly becoming women’s champion is very exciting. I haven’t been women’s champion in a few years, quite a few years. I stay ready. That’s what we talk about. This opportunity is big. It’s a chance for us to show what we can do together, as well. We have some strategies, Stratus-gies, and we’re just excited, honestly, just preparing, just doing stuff with ladders, basically.“