Trish Stratus Proposes Tag Team Match For WWE Elimination Chamber

Trish Stratus has suggested a tag team match with Tiffany Stratton for WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show saw Stratton get a win over Nia Jax by DQ after Candice LeRae got involved. LeRae and Jax beat down Stratton and leaved, and in a backstage segment Stratus approached Stratton and suggested they team up against Jax and LeRae, which Stratton agreed to.

The match has not yet been made official for the PPV, which takes place on March 1st from Toronto.