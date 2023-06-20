Trish Stratus Qualifies For Money in the Bank Match on WWE Raw

Trish Stratus became the final entrant in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match during this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s episode saw Stratus qualify for the match on the July 1st PPV by defeating Raquel Rodriguez via DQ. The match ended when Becky Lynch came down to brawl with Zoey Stark, who was interfering on Stratus’ behalf. Stratus came to Stark’s aid and was accidentally hit by Lynch, which led to the DQ win.

Stratus joins Stark, Zelina Vega, Lynch, IYO SKY, and Bayley in the match. We’ll have a full updated card for the PPV after tonight’s show.