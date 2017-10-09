WWE News: Trish Stratus Reacts to Natalya Breaking Her PPV Record, New Storytime Set For After Raw

– In a post on her website, Trish Stratus spoke about Natalya breaking her PPV match record at last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV.

“I’m not surprised, Nattie is hands down the hardest working WWE Superstar male or female! In the ring she is as solid as it gets, as a performer she always delivers, and she is a excellent representative of not only the company but of woman in wrestling. She truly exemplifies what you can accomplish through hard work and what can happen when you follow your passion. And it is for all of those reasons and more that I have always said following my retirement, that I wish I had worked with Nattie.”

– A new episode of Storytime debuts after tonight’s WWE Raw.