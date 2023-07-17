Trish Stratus Is Ready To Take On A Cage Match

Speaking recently with TVA Sports, Trish Stratus shared some details on what she would still like to accomplish in WWE. The star referenced a cage match as an as-of-yet unrealized career goal and explained she wasn’t choosy on the particulars of the bout iteration. Since restrictions on women’s matches have loosened since the last time Stratus was a frequent performer at WWE, she might just have a chance at her wish. You can find a highlight from Stratus below.

On her cage match goals: “Imprison me in a cage. I’ve never had a cage match! And it doesn’t matter what kind of cage — the one without the roof, a Hell in a Cell or an Elimination Chamber. There were so many things we weren’t allowed to do back then. I remember being hit with a chair once and everyone was freaking out. And I was like, ‘My goodness, can you just hit me with a chair? So now I want a cage!”