Trish Stratus Recalls Having Discussions With TNA In 2007

Trish Stratus has revealed that a little while after her 2006 retirement from WWE, she had some conversations about potentially appearing in TNA. Stratus said during her conversation with ET Canada that the company reached out to her as it was preparing to introduce the TNA Knockouts Championship, which was introduced in October of 2007.

“There was a point where, you know, TNA had reached out to me and they wanted — it happened to be around the time when there was a new women’s championship was being introduced,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “It was around that time and it was a storyline pitch like that because it was like, ‘Hey, women are a viable part of the show and we would like you to be a part of it.’

She continued, “Back then,it was kind of like, I don’t know, ‘We use women on the show, would you like to be a part of it?’ That’s what it was, right? I knew what I could do. I knew the training I’d done and what I could offer as an athlete to the world of sports entertainment. But I don’t know if they necessarily knew, right? And like, the fact that I know, I’ve been — not to say I was seasoned, but I had a two-year career already as a fitness model and I’d worked intentionally. I’ve done interviews. I’ve done media. So I had that aspect as well that I could bring in.”