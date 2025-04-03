Trish Stratus Reflects On Being Part Of First Women’s WWE Raw Main Event

Trish Stratus recently looked back at her experience as part of the first women’s main event match on WWE Raw. Stratus appeared on WWE Retrospective and spoke about her match with Lita in December of 2004 that headlined Raw and how the impact was felt when the first women’s Royal Rumble happened in 2018.

“We realized how important that match was,” Stratus recalled of the Raw match (per Wrestling Inc). “But it wasn’t until later on in 2018, we had the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble. It was the chance to bring in generational face-offs. What I got to see is people from that current generation talk about that match and talk about, ‘I watched them in that main event.'”

She continued, “I knew someone like Charlotte Flair who was in the audience said, ‘I watched those two in that main event and I knew I wanna do that.'”

Stratus was #30 in the first women’s Royal Rumble match, which was ultimately won by Asuka. Stratus eliminated three stars before being tossed by Sasha Banks.