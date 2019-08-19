wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Reflects on Final Match at SummerSlam, Praises Women’s Division
– Trish Stratus has taken to Instagram to comment on her final match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Stratus shared a photo of herself from the match and said in the caption that it was supposed to be her comeback match at first but then realized it would be her chance to pass the torch.
Stratus praised Charlotte Flair and the rest of the roster, calling Flair “One of the of the very best of her era, a total pro.” She said that the current women’s roster “represent everything we [the women of her era] dreamed of. If we laid the platform, you all have built a friggin skyscraper and we all couldn’t be prouder!”
You can see the full post below:
View this post on Instagram
One week ago I stepped into the ring for what at first was my comeback match… but slowly realized was my farewell match, a passing of the proverbial torch if you will. . It was an honour and a privilege to step into the ring with @charlottewwe, one of the very best of her era, a total pro. . Feeling immense gratitude to the current roster of woman who allowed me to dip my toes into their current waters. In the beginning of my career, I set out to knock down the preconceived notion of what a female could do in this male oriented business and the current roster of ladies represent everything we dreamed of. If we laid the platform, you all have built a friggin skyscraper and we all couldn’t be prouder! . And now I get to sit back and watch my girls (tagged #smackdownlive) continue to take the women’s division to new heights….💫
More Trending Stories
- Edge On How His Surprise Summerslam Appearance Happened, Says He Feels He Could Wrestle Tomorrow
- Eric Bischoff on Why WCW Shifted Focus to Nitro and Phased Out Clash of the Champions in 1997
- Details On Why Eminem Was Reported To Be Working On WWE 2K20 Soundtrack When He Wasn’t
- Update on Rumored Move for NXT to USA Network, When USA Got Involved, Staff Notified of Upcoming Changes