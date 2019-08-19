Trish Stratus Reflects on Final Match at SummerSlam, Praises Women’s Division

– Trish Stratus has taken to Instagram to comment on her final match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Stratus shared a photo of herself from the match and said in the caption that it was supposed to be her comeback match at first but then realized it would be her chance to pass the torch.

Stratus praised Charlotte Flair and the rest of the roster, calling Flair “One of the of the very best of her era, a total pro.” She said that the current women’s roster “represent everything we [the women of her era] dreamed of. If we laid the platform, you all have built a friggin skyscraper and we all couldn’t be prouder!”

You can see the full post below: