Trish Stratus Reportedly in Talks to Work Match at SummerSlam

– It appears as if we could be seeing Trish Stratus in the ring in her hometown at SummerSlam. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that WWE is in talks with Stratus to work a match at the show, which takes place in Toronto on August 11th.

The site notes that while it isn’t confirmed, the segment from Smackdown in which Charlotte Flair demanded to be on the card so she can prove she’s the greatest female Superstar of all-time is seemingly a set-up for the match. Stratus last worked a match for WWE at Evolution last fall, teaming with Lita against Mickie James and Alicia Fox.