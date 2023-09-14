Trish Stratus Says She Wanted To Represent Her Generation At WWE Payback

In an interview with GAW (via Fightful), Trish Stratus spoke about using Victoria’s finisher at WWE Payback and said that she wanted to represent her generation at the event. Victoria, who was on the show, noted that Stratus asked her about using the move a week before it happened.

She said: “It was almost like repping our generation. I know my whole platform has been ‘I did it, look at me,’ but obviously, there is a ‘we.’ It’s something we all did, it’s a foundation we all made. I felt like it was a giant nod to it and that’s what I wanted it to be like. Lisa, it’s so funny, I was like, ‘I have to ask her,’ and we kept playing phone tag forever. You were so excited. ‘Of course!’”

Stratus also commented on the length of the storyline, which went from April to September. She added: “This was huge for me. Knowing what we had dealt with as far as our storyline, and people were still like, ‘this story is still going?’ I’m like, ‘please.’ It’s funny because I think of this…there was a bit of that, ‘this storyline is dragging,’ but it’s booking. I think back to Mickie and I always bragging about being ‘hashtag the longest rivalry.’ We might have trumped that, Mickie. Back in the day, we didn’t have the luxury or not luxury of the internet where you would read after your stuff. Could you imagine, ‘what’s this angle, is it ever going to end?’ We didn’t have to deal with that. This is always your gauge, what’s the fan engagement? What is the audience doing and reacting? They were super into it. It does get in your head a little, you read it and are like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I just knew, at the end of the day, we had to deliver. This was going to be the end and it was going to sum up all the work and story. We wanted to kill it. I would say we did. It felt like it. It felt good. I’ve been back six months and that was the most dialed in, and that’s a great place to be. I felt comfortable, I heard the audience, I felt the audience, I was dialed in. That attributed to the character development and storyline. Same thing with WrestleMania 22, Mickie and I took them on this long journey and by the time we got there, they were there and ready for what was going to unfold. It felt really good. To get to that point in your career where you get those moments, it’s like a blessing.“