Trish Stratus Reveals Her Favorite WWE Women’s Title Wins

Trish Stratus has named her two favorite WWE Women’s Championship wins. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and during the conversation she was asked what her favorite title win of all time was.

“Oh my gosh, that’s a tough question,” Stratus began (h/t to Fightful). “My first one will always be special because I did not expect it, it was one of those things where, I didn’t know if I was ready, I didn’t know if I could have the responsibility put on my back because we were just bringing back the women’s division. So that’s very special to me.”

She continued, “Also my last win, good bookend because it was bittersweet, it was an ending. But it was the beginning of the next chapter of my life, retirement, we use that term loosely, clearly, but both very special, being hometown and with Lita and all that stuff, all the good elements.”

Stratus returned to the ring this past weekend for an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble match.