– During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed coming up with the idea for her heel turn during her feud with Becky Lynch last year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Trish Stratus on her heel turn: “I’d like to surprise people too, and do it a little different and then I thought as a performer, I would like to challenge myself and do heel run because I hadn’t touched that for so many years”

On the initial idea for her heel turn: “She [Lynch] called me and said do you want to come back and do a match with me at WrestleMania … we thought it’d be cool of like me turning on Lita as you’re more invested on me turning on my friend of 20 years than me and Becky, we had no television history at that point so yeah I was supposed to come in for a little bit after WrestleMania, turn heel, do a little something and then suddenly I was in a storyline every single week for the next six months.”

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch would later meet in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Payback 2023 in September of last year. Stratus won the match to put a cap on their feud.