Trish Stratus Reveals She Worked Wrestlemania 39 With an Injury

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Trish Stratus revealed that she worked Wrestlemania 39 earlier this month with a partially torn hamstring. Stratus teamed with Becky Lynch and Lita to defeat Damage CTRL.

She said: “I had a few obstacles. I had a partially torn hamstring, by the way. Nobody knew about that. It was just like, WrestleMania, let’s just go. This time, I had this injury, so I was a little unsure going in, but man, there’s something about feeling at home. It’s like riding a bike, as you guys know when we get back in there, your body’s like, ‘I got this just. Just do your thing,’ and it just flows. I’ve kept my health and fitness up, and that always plays into it as well. I am good in those moments, right? I work well under pressure. I always feel like I have to prove myself every time I go out there, so that was like a big driving force for me that evening, was to go out and prove that I belong in this match, that I belong with these other talented women and that I still belong here, period.“