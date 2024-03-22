Trish Stratus Says Rhea Ripley Is ‘In A Whole Other League’ Right Now

Trish Stratus is a big fan of what Rhea Ripley is doing, praising her in a recent interview. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Brioux TV and during the conversation she singled out Ripley’s current run as a highlight for her.

“Right now, I’m really loving Rhea Ripley,” Stratus said (per Fightful). “She’s in a whole other league. She brings so much and people love to hate her. When you’re a bad guy, but the crowd is loving you so much that they want to cheer you, that’s a special thing that you have that je ne sais quoi. She definitely has that. She’s worked really hard to be where she is right now and she’s on a great journey. Her trajectory has been really fun to watch and I was able to see it firsthand.”

She continued, “She loves the business so much. She was waiting….there are times in wrestling where you think it’s not going to hit. She tried other characters, she did things where it would be time where the storyline wasn’t going or there was no storyline at all. I remember they were here for a live event in Toronto and they had nothing for her. She was like, ‘I don’t know what they’re going to do with me.’ Now she’s one of the longest reigning champions. I really enjoy watching her. She’s been great.”

Stratus will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.