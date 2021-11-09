Trish Stratus On Appeal Of Potential Match With Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss’ Initial Heel Character

In a recent interview with VIBE 105 Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed the appeal of a potential match with Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss’ initial heel character reminding her of herself, and much more. Here’s what Trish had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Trish Stratus of the appeal of a potential match with Sasha Banks: “If you’re talking about the dream match that everyone talks about with Sasha Banks? Maybe you might be referring to that match? Or you might not be, maybe that’s what I’m referring to. She is an amazing athlete. People sort of — they fantasize about that match because we had a little face-to-face at the women’s Royal Rumble. And who knows? That is appealing to me. I think she is a fantastic athlete. She has brought so much to the company, and has elevated the women in the industry from what she’s done. I think fans would love to see that. I would love to whoop her butt and prove that I’m the best, and, you know, stuff like that. So yeah, let’s leave it with that little button and say, ‘Perhaps, one day, if I decide to go back in the ring, I mean, I may have to deliver a little Stratisfaction to The Boss.”

On inspiring the current generation of wrestlers and Alexa Bliss’ initial heel character reminding her of herself: “A lot of the time, I see shades of me in a lot [of current WWE women]. It’s funny because I’ll mostly see it on the timeline, on Twitter during RAW. People will be like, ‘Oh, shades of Trish Stratus!’ And there definitely are a few. I see bits and pieces of them, and then later on in an interview, I’ll hear that I inspired them or they looked to me when they were getting in the business. So, it’s really cool to see that. Definitely Alexa Bliss at the beginning, I really saw shades of me when she did her heel thing. It’s definitely cool to see that, and an honor.”