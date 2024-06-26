– During a recent Q&A panel at the River City Wrestling Con, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus commented on how she views retirement. Stratus and longtime friend, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Lita, had a run in WWE last year. Stratus’ latest WWE run culminated in a Steel Cage Match against Becky Lynch in September at WWE Payback. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Trish Stratus on retirement: “Retirement? What is retirement? I’m not familiar with this word. I don’t know anything about this word. We just stay ready. That’s a general statement that we [Trish & Lita] like to live by, just in case.”

Lita on why that mindset is a good thing: “Which is good because you don’t usually have a lot of heads up on what you’re doing or what the plan is, and if you did, it most likely will change. It kind of informed myself to never get too excited until you walk through the curtain. It could change five times between when you’re presented with an idea to when it’s executed.”