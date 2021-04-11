Trish Stratus Says She Ranks Charlotte Flair as the Greatest Women’s WWE Superstar

– As noted, WWE recently held a countdown naming the 50 Greatest Women Superstars in WWE History. Trish Stratus topped the list at No. 1, and Charlotte Flair ranked No. 2. During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Trish Stratus discussed the rankings, and she said that she herself ranks Charlotte Flair as No. 1. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“It’s a bold thing for them to put out. Lists are subjective. I don’t know who was behind the list. Did my mom vote? Internally, with me and my team, I knew there was the top five and I was grateful to be in the top five. I for sure thought Charlotte was going to be number one. That’s where I put her. It was crazy when they put that video package together and you get emotional looking back on that ride and they position you the way they did. I was lucky. I say all the time that I only got any accolades that I got because of the people that surrounded me. I was green and a lot of things we did was a team effort and we got to conquer these things together. In a way, we were lucky that we had a crappy landscape at the time and had these obstacles we had to overcome. By doing that, we were able to tackle barriers. It was the timing of my career. I didn’t get a prize yet. I don’t know what they’re going to send me. I’m still waiting.”

In 2019, Stratus came out of retirement to face Charlotte Flair in a singles match at SummerSlam 2019. Flair won the match via submission.