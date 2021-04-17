Trish Stratus Says Stories Can Be Told With Intergender Interactions

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful, Trish Stratus spoke about how great stories can be told through intergender interactions, noting that it can help develop characters.

She said: “I’m a huge fan of it. I feel that’s a big part of me getting over as a character; fans getting able to see the females and males integrated together. To me, it wasn’t male and female, it was ‘this character’ and ‘this character’ being able to mix it up. We had a huge roster of amazing characters so when you can mix it up, it’s really cool. There’s great storytelling that can happen when you have a big man and the girl. There were so many priceless spots. It’s cinematic gold, can tell a great story, and can develop characters and storylines.“