Trish Stratus Set To Appear At WWE Live Events This Weekend

August 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trish Stratus is set to make appearances for WWE at this weekend’s live events in Canada. Stratus announced on her official website that she will be at WWE’s live events on Saturday in Kingston, Ontario and Sunday at London, Ontario.

The website’s full announcement is below:

Trish Stratus to appear at WWE live events this weekend
A stratusfaction weekend awaits!

Trish Stratus will be appearing at both Saturday’s Night Main Event and Sunday Stunner during WWE’s stop in Canada this weekend.

What might the WWE Hall of Famer have in store? Get your tickets today!

SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT
Saturday, August 20 | 7:30 PM
Leon’s Centre
Kingston, ON
Get tickets »

SUNDAY STUNNER
Sunday, August 21 | 7:00 PM
Budweiser Gardens
London, ON
Get tickets »

