wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Set for Signing During WWE Royal Rumble Week
January 15, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be taking part for a WWE/Fantastic meet & greet and signing appearance in Indianapolis, Indiana during Royal Rumble Week. The signing event is scheduled for Friday, January 31 at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Tickets are available RIGHT HERE.
Stratus noted on her social media that this is her first signing in Indianapolis.
🔗 Tickets and time https://t.co/GVUpqtpdts
Excited to do my FIRST-EVER signing in Indy! (How crazy it’s the first time?!) #Trish25 @Fanatics @WWE
Can’t wait to see you! pic.twitter.com/friIqt0iYT
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) January 15, 2025
