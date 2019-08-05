wrestling / News

Trish Stratus Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Smackdown Live

August 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Trish Stratus Raw 82718

PWInsider reports that Trish Stratus is set to appear on tomorrow night’s episode of Smackdown Live in Detroit, Michigan. This will be the last episode before Summerslam, where Stratus will take on Charlotte Flair. Stratus has been active on Twitter this weekend, trading shots with Flair over whose era is better.

