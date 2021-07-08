Trish Stratus Shares a ‘Mom Bod’ Bikini Photo, WWE Superstars React

– Earlier today, 45-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and mother of two, Trish Stratus, tweeted out a bikini photo of her “mom bod,” proving that she’s kept in incredible shape in her post-WWE retirement. Superstars from across WWE and veterans of the wrestling industry were very impressed, and you can see their reactions to Stratus’ photo below.

😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 8, 2021

Dizammmmm 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽✨💕 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 8, 2021

DAYUMMMMMMMM 🤤🤤🤤🤤 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 8, 2021

Lord have mercy. 🔥🔥🔥 — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 8, 2021