Trish Stratus Shares a ‘Mom Bod’ Bikini Photo, WWE Superstars React
– Earlier today, 45-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and mother of two, Trish Stratus, tweeted out a bikini photo of her “mom bod,” proving that she’s kept in incredible shape in her post-WWE retirement. Superstars from across WWE and veterans of the wrestling industry were very impressed, and you can see their reactions to Stratus’ photo below.
Mom bod. pic.twitter.com/IYvHg57XoO
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) July 8, 2021
😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 8, 2021
Dizammmmm 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽✨💕
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 8, 2021
DAYUMMMMMMMM 🤤🤤🤤🤤
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 8, 2021
Lord have mercy. 🔥🔥🔥
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 8, 2021
Oh yes girl! 🔥 https://t.co/bWJ6sQT1eR
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 8, 2021
🔥🔥🔥 damn… I knew I should of birthed babies😂
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 8, 2021