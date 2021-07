Trish Stratus Shares a ‘Mom Bod’ Bikini Photo, WWE Superstars React

– Earlier today, 45-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and mother of two, Trish Stratus, tweeted out a bikini photo of her “mom bod,” proving that she’s kept in incredible shape in her post-WWE retirement. Superstars from across WWE and veterans of the wrestling industry were very impressed, and you can see their reactions to Stratus’ photo below.

😍😍😍😍😍πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 8, 2021

Dizammmmm πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ™ŒπŸ½πŸ™ŒπŸ½πŸ™ŒπŸ½βœ¨πŸ’• — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 8, 2021

DAYUMMMMMMMM 🀀🀀🀀🀀 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 8, 2021

Lord have mercy. πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 8, 2021