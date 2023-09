– Trish Stratus may have suffered a defeat at the hands of Becky Lynch in a Cage Match last night at WWE Payback, but she’s grateful for it. She wrote a thank you message on her Instagram account earlier, directed at Becky, which you can see below.

After the match, Zoey Stark turned on Trish Stratus. As noted, the fans still gave Stratus and emotional ovation as she was leaving the ringside area.