– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns to the ring this weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. She’ll be teaming with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Ahead of the event, the 49-year-old mother of two shared a photo of her training for the event on her social media.

She wrote in the caption, “3 more sleeps… #EliminationChamber 📸 @SteveTSN” Stratus is also scheduled to appear on tomorrow’s Toronto edition of WWE SmackDown the night before the premium live event.

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1. The premium live event is being held in Trish Stratus’ hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.