wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Sparks Speculation With Video Featuring Sasha Banks
February 26, 2020 | Posted by
Trish Stratus got Twitter talking on Wednesday after she posted a video teasing a March 19th event with an image of Sasha Banks. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the new video to her Twitter, as you can see below, which has a logo for “20 Years of Stratusfaction” and showed a March 19th date, ending with a black and white shot of Stratus facing off with Banks.
March 19th has a WWE live event scheduled for Mobile, Alabama per Wrestling Inc, which was a re-scheduled event from August 25th of last year. Banks is advertised to face Naomi at the show.
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) February 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms The Undertaker Is In Saudi Arabia For Super Showdown
- Nyla Rose Discusses Double Standard When It Comes to Criticism of Trans Wrestlers As Oppose to Intergender Matches
- Eric Bischoff Says Vince Russo Didn’t Have a Clue What He Was Doing in WCW, Discusses Why Russo Wanted to Push Young Guys Before They Were Ready
- Backstage Rumor on Superstar Going to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Potential Start to WM 36 Angle (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)